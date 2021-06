Not a particular sharp drive, 2.5-litre petrol engine is a little vocal when pushed. Genesis is Hyundai’s luxury diffusion line, a well-known quantity in its home market and the US, now tilting at the establishment in the UK and Europe. Many have tried and indeed are still trying, but Hyundai’s top brass see it as a matter of honour to lock swords with the big players. And they want to do it by being different. (Differentiation joins experiential as one of 2021’s key luxury buzzwords.) Last year, Genesis shifted 130,000 cars globally so the ambition is certainly not being thwarted.