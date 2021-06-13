Cancel
UFC 263: Israel Adesanya beats Marvin Vettori to retain middleweight title

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya cruised to victory over Marvin Vettori as he retained his undisputed 185-pound title in the main event of UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona. The pair had previously met, when Adesanya claimed a split-decision victory over Vettori in April 2018 in the Nigerian-born Kiwi's second UFC...

www.bbc.com
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2 at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFCSherdog

UFC 263 Salaries: Adesanya ($500K), Vettori ($350K), Diaz ($250K) Top Event Payroll

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was the top earner at UFC 263, as he took home a disclosed payday of $500,000 for title defense in the evening’s main event. The Arizona Department of Gaming recently released salaries from the card, which took place on June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. While win bonuses were initially redacted by the commission, those figures were later released.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 263 reportedly sells 600,000 pay-per-views worldwide

UFC 263 featured a pair of title fights and the return of Nate Diaz and the result was approximately 600,000 pay-per-view buys for the card. According to the Sports Business Journal, the card headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he defended his title against Marvin Vettori was another success for the UFC with around 500,000 of those buys coming domestically through ESPN+.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263 salaries: Adesanya takes home $500k guaranteed, Vettori $350k

In recent years the UFC has worked hard to keep more and more of their event finances under wraps. They’ve convinced state governments to exempt their pay data from public records laws, making what were once commonly reported payouts much much rarer to come by. However, through a recent Freedom...
UFCmymmanews.com

Robert Whittaker wasn’t impressed with Israel Adesanya’s UFC 263 win, the champ fires back

Robert Whittaker wasn’t impressed with Israel Adesanya’s win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. Adesanya returned to the Octagon after his first career loss as he lost a decision to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259. Entering the fight against Vettori at UFC 263, many were curious to see how the middleweight champ would respond to his first career loss. He ended up dominating the fight as he won the fight 50-45 on all three judge’s scorecards.
UFCmmanews.com

UFC 263 Full Salaries Revealed: Israel Adesanya Leads The Pack

The salaries for UFC 263 have been revealed, and leading the way for all combatants on the card are the event’s headliners, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. The UFC 263 salaries list was released by the Arizona Department of Gaming and obtained via MMA Junkie. The figures do not include pay-per-view percentage cuts and also do not include deductions, i.e. insurance and taxes.
UFCmmanews.com

Adesanya Claps Back After Whittaker Implies He’s Overconfident

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has hit back at Robert Whittaker after the former champ claimed he isn’t as good as he thinks. “The Reaper” is expected to be the next challenger to Adesanya’s dominant 185-pound reign following Marvin Vettori’s failed attempt to capture the gold at UFC 263. But...
UFCmmanews.com

Kamaru Usman Dares Nate Diaz To Make A Move If He Wants To Fight

Kamaru Usman has responded to Nate Diaz’s latest tweet about how the UFC is matchmaking him. “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman has yet to meet his peer inside the Octagon, going unbeaten in the UFC and setting the longest winning streak in the history of the welterweight division. After nearly cleaning out the division, Usman has started to “lap” the field, meaning he has begun the process of defeating the same opponents twice due to a lack of fresh matchups.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns says Leon Edwards “wasn’t hungry” enough against Nate Diaz to earn title shot

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns says that Leon Edwards “wasn’t hungry” enough against Nate Diaz to earn a title shot at 170lbs. Edwards won a unanimous decision over Diaz at UFC 263 earlier this month, but he was rocked badly in the fifth round of the fight and was nearly finished. Still, he got the win and now Edwards is on a 10-fight unbeaten streak. With that kind of a winning streak, there’s no surprise that Edwards is out there stumping for a title shot. But UFC president Dana White has already said that Colby Covington is next in line to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who defeated Burns earlier this year at UFC 258 by knockout.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Bans’ Nate Diaz From Huge Show

UFC President Dana White is known for a lot of things and being a fan of crossover MMA and boxing promotions is not one of them. He had previously prevented UFC legend Georges St-Pierre from fighting boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya at Triller Club due to the fact that St-Pierre is under contract with the UFC. Dana White’s crazy bet on Tyron Woodley also leaked recently.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Nate Diaz takes aim at Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman in series of confusing tweets

Nate Diaz took to Twitter to express his frustrations with Kamaru Usman accepting a Colby Covington rematch instead of someone brand-new. It’s no secret that Nate Diaz is not in the fight business to make friends, especially given his stature as one of the sport’s top welterweights. After his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263, Dana White all but confirmed that a Kamaru Usman-Colby Covington rematch would take place sometime in 2021.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White unsure what to do with 'unbelievable' Nate Diaz after UFC 263 loss

PHOENIX – Dana White had high praise for Nate Diaz after his UFC 263 loss, but doesn’t know what comes next. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) succumbed to defeat against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) on Saturday with a unanimous decision loss on the card, which took place at Gila River Arena and aired on pay-per-view. The fan-favorite said he felt he won “in the real world,” despite clearly losing four of five rounds on the scorecards.
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Belal Muhammad calls for Leon Edwards rematch: ‘You didn’t earn yourself a title fight’

Belal Muhammad believes he still has unfinished business with Leon Edwards and now is the time to settle the score. Early this year, Muhammad stepped in on short-notice to face Edwards in the main event of UFC Vegas 21. It was a big opportunity for Muhammad but it ended in controversy as just a few seconds into the second round, Edwards poked Muhammad in the eye, resulting in the fight being stopped as a no-contest. Afterwards, Muhammad called for a rematch but Edwards was entirely uninterested in one and the UFC moved on. As fate would have it though, both men competed on the main card of UFC 263 earlier this month, with Edwards facing fan-favorite Nate Diaz and Muhammad fighting long-time UFC standout Demian Maia. Both men picked up unanimous decision wins that night and now, Muhammad believes its the perfect time for a rematch.
UFCmmanews.com

Nate Diaz Questions UFC’s Booking Of Kamaru Usman

Nate Diaz doesn’t appear to be impressed by Kamaru Usman‘s UFC Welterweight Title reign. Usman is fresh off a devastating knockout victory over Jorge Masvidal in their rematch. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has had four successful title defenses. UFC President Dana White says that Colby Covington will be next in line for a championship opportunity. Usman stopped Covington via TKO back in December 2019. The bout won the MMA News “Fight of the Year” award.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 263 payouts: Nate Diaz earns $250K, Israel Adesanya doubles it

Nate Diaz and Israel Adesanya are among the biggest earners at UFC 263. Partial salaries for UFC 263 — which took place Sat., June 12, 2021, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on pay-per-view (PPV) — were released by the Arizona Department of Gaming on Monday. The disclosed payouts deviate from the recent trend of commissions privatizing previously public fighter payouts.