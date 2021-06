In the UFC 263 main event, Israel Adesanya will be having a rematch with Marvin Vettori. This time around, the champ plans to leave no doubts as to who the better fighter is. When Adesanya faced Vettori the first time, it was in the midst of his rapid ascension through the middleweight rankings. A win in this close, split decision of a fight would eventually lead to him capturing interim, followed by undisputed gold.