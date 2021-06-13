UFC 263 Bonuses: Moreno, Craig, Riddell, Dober Receive $50K Checks
Brandon Moreno has championship gold and a little something extra for his bank account. The newly crowned flyweight champion received a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” check for his third-round submission of Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC 263 co-main event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night. Moreno landed a takedown in Round 3, transitioned to his opponent’s back and locked in a rear-naked choke at the 2:26 mark of the period.www.sherdog.com