UFC 263 Bonuses: Moreno, Craig, Riddell, Dober Receive $50K Checks

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Moreno has championship gold and a little something extra for his bank account. The newly crowned flyweight champion received a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” check for his third-round submission of Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC 263 co-main event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night. Moreno landed a takedown in Round 3, transitioned to his opponent’s back and locked in a rear-naked choke at the 2:26 mark of the period.

www.sherdog.com
