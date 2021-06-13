UFC 263 bonuses: Paul Craig banks $50K for dislocating an arm
Israel Adesanya captured another middleweight title defense last night (Sat., June 12, 2021) at UFC 263 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when “Last Stylebender” outlasted Marvin Vettori for a lopsided unanimous decision (highlights HERE). In addition to the middleweight rematch, a slew of main card and “Prelims” bouts turned in some serious action. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:www.mmamania.com