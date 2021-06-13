Cancel
UFC 263 bonuses: Paul Craig banks $50K for dislocating an arm

By Dan Hiergesell
MMAmania.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael Adesanya captured another middleweight title defense last night (Sat., June 12, 2021) at UFC 263 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when “Last Stylebender” outlasted Marvin Vettori for a lopsided unanimous decision (highlights HERE). In addition to the middleweight rematch, a slew of main card and “Prelims” bouts turned in some serious action. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

