VALE HIGH SCHOOL ASSISTANT BASEBALL COACH
VALE HIGH SCHOOL ASSISTANT BASEBALL COACH Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale High School Assistant Baseball Coach position for the 2021-2022 school year. Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent's Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or by clicking on the Classified Application link above. Compensation is based on negotiated agreement. Application deadline: June 17, 2021. Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.www.argusobserver.com