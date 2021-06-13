Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vale, OR

VALE HIGH SCHOOL ASSISTANT BASEBALL COACH

Argus Observer Online
 10 days ago

VALE HIGH SCHOOL ASSISTANT BASEBALL COACH Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale High School Assistant Baseball Coach position for the 2021-2022 school year. Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent's Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or by clicking on the Classified Application link above. Compensation is based on negotiated agreement. Application deadline: June 17, 2021. Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

www.argusobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vale, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Vale High School#Vale High School#Classified Application#Vale School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.