The soap opera Harry Kane promises to animate the summer transfer window 2021. If he is currently playing Euro 2020 with England and is for the moment fully focused on the competition, the 27-year-old striker will have to settle the question of his future this summer. In recent weeks, various information has corroborated: the serial Tottenham scorer wants to leave his training club and wants to join a big team capable of offering him trophies, he who has never won anything in his career.