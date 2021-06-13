Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Home cooks are hot for outdoor grills, gizmos and pizza ovens

By GRETCHEN MCKAY Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
telegraphherald.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — If there was a small silver lining to this pandemic year, perhaps it’s this: We got back in our kitchens. With restaurants temporarily shuttered, most of us did (and are still doing) a lot more cooking. More than a few have used their time cooped at home to experiment with unfamiliar ingredients and/or try different cooking methods. (Remember those flour and yeast shortages caused by the sourdough bread frenzy?)

www.telegraphherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Oven#Pizza Toppings#Grilling#Cooking#Food Drink#The Npd Group#Don S Appliances#Americans#Rollier S Hardware#Neapolitan#Backyard Brick Oven#Ten Speed Press#Margherita#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Costco
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.