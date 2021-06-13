Home cooks are hot for outdoor grills, gizmos and pizza ovens

PITTSBURGH — If there was a small silver lining to this pandemic year, perhaps it’s this: We got back in our kitchens. With restaurants temporarily shuttered, most of us did (and are still doing) a lot more cooking. More than a few have used their time cooped at home to experiment with unfamiliar ingredients and/or try different cooking methods. (Remember those flour and yeast shortages caused by the sourdough bread frenzy?)