Todd Haynes to Direct Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore Psychodrama

Natalie Portman has done it all in Hollywood: she’s been a Marvel hero and Star Wars queen, but also an award winner for roles as varied as “traumatized ballerina” and First Lady. Though, with decades of red carpet experience under her (often Dior) belt, Portman has found her style grove. The actress always manages to strike a balance between a romantic vision of Hollywood glamour and power. She’s certainly not afraid to take risks (especially with a love of embellished gowns), but never lets the clothes wear her either. Take a look back at Natalie Portman’s best red carpet over the years, here.