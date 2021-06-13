Cancel
Todd Haynes to Direct Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore Psychodrama

By Charu Sinha, @charulatasinha
Vulture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn huge news for the girls and gays, Todd Haynes is set to direct Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in a new psychodrama titled May December. The film will follow Gracie Atherton-Yu (Moore), previously the subject of tabloid scandal for marrying a man 23 years her junior, and Elizabeth Berry (Portman), an actress set to play Gracie in a movie. Elizabeth visits Gracie’s family in Maine in order to prepare for the movie-within-the-movie, and as May December’s official synopsis describes, “family dynamics unravel under the pressure of the outside gaze.” Further, the synopsis reveals, “as Elizabeth and Gracie study each other, the similarities and differences between the two women begin to ebb and flow.”

www.vulture.com
