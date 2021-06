UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards revealed the advice that Nate Diaz gave him following their five-round battle at UFC 263. Edwards defeated Diaz via unanimous decision in the first five-round non-title, non-main event fight in promotional history this past weekend at UFC 263. It was a fantastic performance by Edwards, who was dominating the fight up until the final minute of the bout when Diaz rocked him with a straight left and had Edwards badly wobbled. Edwards was able to hang on and survive and make it to the final bell and was rewarded the decision. Although Edwards and Diaz had some words to say in the leadup to the fight, they were extremely respectful after going to battle with each other for 25 minutes.