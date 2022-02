The Los Angeles Lakers were perhaps the most-linked team when it comes to making moves before the trade deadline considering how much they have struggled with their roster this season. However, they didn't make any trades, with the trade deadline passing them by and Russell Westbrook still on the roster, as an example. This raised many eyebrows amongst the fans and the media alike, but it seems that the Lakers' situation is more amusing than alarming to some.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO