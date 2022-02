In what could have been billed the “Battle of the Droughts,” Start ended its dry spell in the City League girls basketball championship game on Friday night. The Spartans (15-3), who most recently won a City title in 2011 and had lost eight straight times to previous champion Rogers in the championship game, finally broke through with a 41-36 victory over Bowsher at Scott.

