Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Talks About Chemistry With Paul George After Game 3 Victory Against Jazz

By Farbod Esnaashari
Posted by 
AllClippers
AllClippers
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AyyU6_0aSnm0RV00

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been a very interesting duo to watch. In some games, they look unstoppable offensively and defensively, and in other games, they both look incredibly subpar. After defeating the Jazz in a must-win Game 3, Leonard believes they can still get better.

"We came in with Doc Rivers last year and now we're playing with T-Lue," Leonard said. "Our chemistry's still growing."

While Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are in their second year together, they are playing with completely different schemes. Both offensively and defensively, the LA Clippers look like a completely different team from last season. They shoot more threes, play more drop coverage defense, and play make more than ever before. In both years, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missed considerable time, and the transition between coaching changes is still occurring.

"Two different coaches," Leonard said. "Coming from one set of plays, going to a new set. You have to rebuild a new chemistry from there. We're both out there trying to win a basketball game, and if one of us has it going, one of our teammates, we're going to look for him."

Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were incredibly underwhelming in Games 1 and 2 against the Utah Jazz. In a do-or-die Game 3, both All-Stars showed up when their team needed it most - the duo combined for 65 points on 54% shooting in Game 3. Game 4 is on Monday, and the Clippers will need that type of performance again to keep their season alive.

AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
152
Followers
337
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Lue#The La Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Ivica Zubac Says Tyronn Lue is 'Different' as a Playoff Coach

During the LA Clippers’ media availability on Monday, center Ivica Zubac gave some insight into Head Coach Tyronn Lue’s process as a playoff coach. "It's only been one game, but it's different,” Zubac said when asked what Lue has been like since the playoffs began on Sunday. “Attention to detail is very high. We're discussing everything. Every single play, every single coverage. Offense, defense, whatever. It's been fun."
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard after Game 4 Win: 'Two Players Can't Win a Championship'

After what was easily the LA Clippers’ most dominant performance of their first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks, Kawhi Leonard gave praise to his supporting cast. “We’re playing great,” Leonard said to TNT after the 106-81 win. “That’s all I care about. I want the whole team to play great. One player, two players can’t win a championship, or a playoff series. I’m happy that we’re all playing well now, playing better defense.”
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard's Reaction to His Final Shot in Game 5

Kawhi Leonard hasn't been clutch during the 2021 season, there's no other way to say it. It was a concern during the regular season and remains to be an issue during the playoffs. "I turned, I felt him right behind me," Leonard said after missing the game-tying shot in Game...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard's Reaction to Forcing Game 7: 'I Definitely Didn't Want to Go Home'

In one of the most important games in Clippers franchise history, Kawhi Leonard delivered a superstar performance to prolong his team’s season. Leonard was unreal in Game 6 against the Mavericks, dropping 45 points on 18-25 shooting, including 29 points in the second half. He was firing on all cylinders, hitting midrange jumpers and three-pointers regardless of who was defending him. In the fourth quarter, the Clippers hunted Luka Doncic in pick-and-roll, having whomever Doncic was guarding set a screen for Leonard in order to exploit the mismatch. To his credit, Doncic stayed in front of Leonard and kept a hand in his face, but it didn’t matter. Leonard hit two huge step-back threes within 40 seconds of each other to effectively put the game out of reach for Dallas.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals His Playoff Mindset

Kawhi Leonard is a very rare type of player in the NBA. He's never too high, never too low, and always seems to be calm and composed. Part of his ability to perform in the playoffs is because of that mentality - staying in the moment. "Just because you played...
NBANBA

Clippers need Kawhi Leonard, Paul George to seize spotlight from Donovan Mitchell

Kawhi Leonard owns the biggest hands in the game and somehow his fingerprints are missing in this series and for most of the playoffs. Paul George has every reason to embark on a Playoff Redemption Tour given what happened to him last year — and the year before that, and the year before that — but he hasn’t made it to the stage yet and it’s getting late and people are getting restless.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Named to 2020-21 All-Defensive Second Team

LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard has officially been named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive Second Team, the league announced on Monday night. This is the seventh time Leonard has earned All-Defensive honors in his NBA career and the second time he's done it as a member of the LA Clippers. Leonard is only the 20th player in NBA history to earn at least seven All-Defensive selections.
NBAstateofpress.com

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George combine for 62 points to even series vs the Jazz

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George dominated the Utah Jazz and let the Clippers even the Western Conference semifinals series (2-2). The two superstars combined for 62 points in the 104-118 win in Game 4, with the two superstars scoring 31 points each. Leonard and George managed to erase the advantage...
NBAwopular.com

Stephen A. Reacts To Kawhi And Paul George Scoring 31 Points In Game 4 & Picks The Jazz To Win In 7 - Espn

Stephen A. reacts to Kawhi and Paul George scoring 31 points in Game 4 & picks the Jazz to win in 7 ESPNKawhi Leonard’s New Balance KAWHI “New Money” Launches July 1st Sneaker NewsPaul George CROSSES Joe Ingles & Drains a Stepback Three House of HighlightsA 'true, true PG' - How Paul George is learning to create for others ESPNIan Eagle Laughs At His Son's Notorious B.I.G.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Paul George on his Confidence after Game 3 Performance: 'I Just Shoot'

Paul George had his best game of the postseason in the LA Clippers’ Game 3 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, dropping 31 points and going 6-10 from beyond the arc. The performance marked George’s first 30+ point game of the 2021 playoffs. He’s struggled to shoot the ball against both the Dallas Mavericks and the Jazz, hitting just 31.7% from three prior to Saturday’s win.