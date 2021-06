In Midget League action Monday night at Kemper park, Rick Ball Auto Group rallied with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to beat Pilot Grove 6-5. After no score in the first inning by either team, Rick Ball finally got on the board in the bottom half of the second with four runs to go up 4-0. Two innings later, Pilot Grove took its first lead of the ball game with five runs to make it 5-4. But even that was short-lived as Rick Ball stormed back with two runs in its half of the inning for the come from behind victory.