Tom Carey III Breaks Through With First ACT Victory In Spring Green At White Mountain

(Press Release from American-Canadian Tour) New Salem, MA’s Tom Carey III became the 81st different winner in ACT Late Model Tour history by taking the Caron Fabrication Spring Green at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, June 12. Carey snuck past eight-time track champion Quinny Welch in lapped traffic just before the halfway mark of the 121-lap event and then hung on in a checkered-and-yellow finish to get his first American-Canadian Tour (ACT) victory.