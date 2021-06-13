Cancel
Matt Hirschman Scores Victory In Whelen Modified Tour Steel Palace 150 At Oswego

By Shawn Courchesne
racedayct.com
Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO, N.Y. — Matt Hirschman may not run the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour often, but when he does, he makes his trips well worth it. The Pennsylvania driver drove to his fourth career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour win at Oswego Speedway on Saturday night, which was his second at the tricky New York oval. Hirschman became the fifth different winner in the first five races of the tour season by pulling away from NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece in the final laps to win the Steel Palace 150.

