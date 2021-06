With former 3-time SK Modified® champion Mike Christopher already confirmed as an entry for Stafford’s Inaugural TickMike.com SK Modified® All-Star Showdown, another former multi-time track champion has been confirmed. Jerry Pearl, the 1984 and 1985 SK Modified® track champion, will pilot a Todd Owen prepared racecar in the 50-lap race that will guarantee the winner a minimum payday of $4,000 with an opportunity to take home as much as $10,000. Over the years Stafford Speedway has seen brothers, fathers and sons, and even mothers and sons racing against one another but in a Stafford Speedway first, Pearl will join his grandson Bryan Narducci on the track.