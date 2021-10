Clemson's season-opening 10-3 loss to Georgia was easily explained. The Georgia defense proved that it's one of the best defenses in the country and is on a historic pace thus far. Many believed it was impossible to expect that preseason Heisman Trophy favorite D.J. Uiagalelei would struggle like that over the course of the entire season. But the offensive woes have not gone away. It boiled over Saturday in Clemson's 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh when Uiagalelei was benched.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO