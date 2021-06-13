Cancel
Old Town, ME

Domino's in Old Town, Maine, closes for renovations

Stephen L Dalton
 7 days ago

Johnny's Pizza in Old Town, Maine tried to make a go of it during the Pandemic.By the owner.

Lee Prior announced in a Tweet and on Facebook that the Domino’s Pizza in Old Town would close for renovations until 30 June 2021. That’s sad because Johnny’s closed, again, in March. Also, the Boom House has been closed for a while. So, who delivers pizza in Old Town and Orono now? What’s more, where do you get good pizza?

We really need to support these local restaurants if we want them to stay open. You can't go to Bangor for everything and expect to have anything in Old Town, Maine.

Domino's Pizza in Old Town, ME, next to Hannaford's.By the author.

Lee Prior said in a Tweet to the community, “In the meantime, please catch us down the street at 878 Stillwater Ave. in Bangor, Maine (207) 941-1900.”

It has been a tremendous 10 years bringing our brand to the Old Town/Orono area. We have met so many amazing people and built a great business along the way. I am very happy about the upgrades and hitting the reset button before heading into the future refreshed and ready to serve. -- Lee Prior

Okay, not all of these deliver, so you might have to make a few calls to see who does now that Domino’s is temporarily closed; some might start a delivery service in hopes of getting more University of Maine (UMO) students.

Plus, you can drop by and pick up your order, but there’s Doordash, Ubereats, Postmates, and other options where available.

Riverside House of Pizza, Old Town, Maine.By the author.

Riverside House of Pizza

The Riverside is good grub at a fair price. My brother Mark and his wife Donna took me there a couple of times when I was home last. I thought it was terrific. It satisfied my hunger, and that’s what we’re all looking for, isn't it?

What I thought was excellent was creating my pizza from their 26 topping items!

Online orders for pick up close one hour before the posted closing time, so start early. Order subs, pasta, pizza, burgers, and much more from their online menu.

The Riverside is located at 4 Free Street in Old Town. If you’re coming from I-95 toward Old Town, it is on the right, just before the double bridge. You can’t miss it. They are open from 11 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday and from 11 am to 8 pm on Sunday. Website Menu: riversidehouseofpizza.com Phone: (207) 827-6600.

Orono, Old Town, ME OHOP pizza.By the owner, used with permission.

Orono House of Pizza (OHOP)

You can get a 10” small pizza for $8.50, or a 12” large for $12.95. I really like the breakfast pizza with egg, sausage, green peppers, onions, and lots of gooey mozzarella for those early morning hunger pangs.

Ian L. on Yelp says, “I've tried all of the local pizza places in the area, like Acme and Pat's, but this place seems to have the best pizza. Not only that, but the prices are decent, and the delivery time always seems to be about 10-15 minutes faster than the usual 1/2 hour they tell me on the phone. All in all, if you want the better pizza in town, order from OHOP.”

However, that was in 2013, so you better check for yourself or ask a local. OHOP is currently rated 4-stars on Yelp, though some of the comments would suggest a lower rating.

View and order from their online menu.

The OHOP is located at 154 Park Street or Route #2 in Orono. They offer delivery within a specific range for $2.95 extra. You can get it to-go and pay with a major credit card. They are open from 4 pm to midnight, 12 am Monday - Wednesday, from 11 am to midnight on Sunday, and Thursday to Saturday from 4 pm to 2 am the next day. Phone: (207) 866-5505.

Pat’s Pizza in Orono, Maine

Everyone that’s been in the Orono-Old Town area for more than a minute knows about Pat’s. It’s been there since the first colonial ship landed, or maybe it was 1931. I know I went there as a kid, and I’m no spring chicken. This is an iconic local restaurant that serves good food at a reasonable price. Nothing fancy.

My personal favorite is their pepperoni pizza, which on Monday through Wednesday, you can get the special, which is a large one-topping pizza for $10.75 with some exclusions (check the online menu).

Pat's Pizza Promo

Tyler D'Ambrosio uploaded this to YouTube. "Like" or Subscribe on YouTube if you enjoyed it.

Cady B. from Tempe, AZ, said on Yelp, “I’ve been eating pizza for 40 years now, around the country and internationally, and the original Pat's is by far the best! Super thin crust that's a little crispy on the edges. My regular: jalapeno pineapple and onion. Zesty olives are amazing too. They also have local beers and sodas and gluten free crusts if you need it.”

The Orono Pat’s is located at 11 Mill Street, just off Route #2 in Orono. They offer delivery within a specific range, primarily on-campus, for $2.00 extra. You can get it to-go and pay with a major credit card. They are open from 10:30 am to midnight daily. Phone: (207) 866-2111.

Final thoughts

There are some other places to get pizza to take out, delivered, or to eat in. Orono Menus online has an alphabetical listing, but be advised, the Boom House and Johnny’s in Old Town are closed permanently. Unless, like Johnny’s, someone re-opens it, again. That would be great because I thought they both had delicious food, and it was convenient.

