Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/houston/comments/nymdni/what_are_the_highest_end_restaurants_in_houston/ Author: /u/Thicc-Zacc at Houston, TX. Someone said that if I could win a chess challenge, I could dine anywhere in Houston, and she would pay for it all. I won the challenge, and I really wanna splurge. Where can I get the most exotic foods?