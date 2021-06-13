Team Kyoto

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for World’s End club on Nintendo Switch. In this section, we’ll lead you through the journey you'll take if you decide to go to Kyoto. After a short cutscene, you’ll find yourself underground in an enclave of humans. This section...

Best War Hammer Build

Welcome to our guide for Best War Hammer Build in New World! This guide tells you everything you need to know about the Best War Hammer Build including Active and Passive Skills, Attributes, best Perks, best weapons for the Class, and more. What is the War Hammer?. The War Hammer...
Team Building 101

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the basics of team building, which includes roles, team compositions, elemental reactions, and more!. Team building is one of the first things you need to learn in Genshin Impact if you want...
5 best things to do in Kyoto this autumn

There’s never a bad time to visit Kyoto – the former capital of Japan is undoubtedly one of the hottest destinations in the world and anyone who goes automatically becomes the envy of all their friends. There are, of course, the obvious stops when making a pilgrimage to the city, including postcard attractions like the Arashiyama Bamboo forest and trendy watering holes like the Bee’s Knees (listed among Asia’s 50 Best Bars). Then there are seasonal events and places that shine extra bright at certain times of the year.
The best teams in Hearthstone Mercenaries

Hearthstone’s Mercenaries game mode is the latest addition to the game and invites players to try Hearthstone in a completely different concept. In the Mercenaries game mode, players will need to assemble teams with the mercenaries in their collection to overcome PvE battles or test their mettle against other players in the game mode. The number of mercenaries available makes it hard to settle on a team. Mercenaries’ abilities and roles push players to adjust their lineups based on the challenge they’re facing.
Guerrilla Radio

This page of the IGN Far Cry 6 guide contains a complete walkthrough of the Valle De Oro mission; Guerrilla Radio. NOTE: To unlock this Operation, you must have completed Re-Education. After completing Re-Education, you’ll automatically begin Guerrilla Radio. Meet Talia. Approach Talia at the center of Camp Maximas in...
Introduction: The Museum (2/3) - Outer Wilds Gameplay Walkthrough

Part 2 of the Introduction to our Outer Wilds walkthrough gives us a tour of The Museum where we learn about some of the game's universe along with an interesting encounter with a Nomai Statue. 00:00 - Intro 00:26 - The Museum 07:12 - Mysterious Rock 08:08 - Hornfels 10:37 - Statue Encounter For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's guide for players who need to get back into Animal Crossing: New Horizons! This page will cover some of the new items you might have missed and should consider getting before the 2.0 update drops. These items include Mario items, Sanrio items, diving and sea creatures and...
Gordian Quest - Big Update: Act III Trailer

A new update is available now for the roguelite party-based deck-building RPG, Gordian Quest, bringing the Campaign Act 3, which features new enemies, locations, NPCs, quests, and gameplay mechanics as your parties venture to the icy mountains of the Faded Peaks. Other features of the update include a Skirmish PvP Mode, as well as new realm mode bosses, and more. In Gordian Quest, form parties of heroes and lead and manage them on challenging missions, helping them forge bonds and discover new skills. Be fearless and unwavering as you work to unravel the curses laid upon the lands and defeat the ultimate evil at the heart of it all. Gordian Quest is available in early access for PC on Steam.
Ember Twin: Learning The Anglerfish Secret (1/2) - Outer Wilds Gameplay Walkthrough

Next up on Ember Twin for our Outer Wilds walkthrough, we get a handle of the Anglerfish Secret in the Stepping Stone District with Part 1. Make sure to see Part 2! 00:00 - Intro 00:11 - Finding The First Clue 01:17 - Finding The Second Clue For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
8 Games That Are Popping Off

Pizza Pops are not only one of the best snacks for gamers, but also for anyone who needs the deliciousness of pizza in minutes. In celebration of a Canada’s #1 selling pizza snack and a new contest that could award you with free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we thought we’d share with you the eight games that are popping off right now in the wide world of video games.
In Sound Mind - Accolades Trailer

See what some critics are saying about the psychological thriller game, In Sound Mind, available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. The game is also headed to Nintendo Switch in 2022.
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Wiki Guide

Parrying is a defensive and offensive mechanic in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. When correctly executed, it will bring you an advantage that could change the future of a match. However, it’s a difficult feature to master. Use IGN’s guide to learn how to perform a parry, its downsides, and...
Disciples: Liberation - Review

A tactical RPG adventure, Disciples: Liberation is a fun outing in a fantasy world that puts you in the shoes of a classic RPG protagonist with special powers, a motley crew of companions, and a bone to pick with fate... then just keeps escalating the stakes further than you'd ever expect them to go. In fact, it punches above its weight class in the quality of its combat and content, but lets itself down with a disorganized mess of extra systems and some very prominent bugs.
Ember Twin: Anglerfish Overlook District - Outer Wilds Gameplay Walkthrough

Next up on Ember Twin for our Outer Wilds walkthrough, we explore the secrets and scrolls of the Anglerfish Overlook District. 00:00 - Intro 00:44 - How To Get Anglerfish Overlook District Scroll in Back Room For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
Difficulty Differences

This page is part of IGN's Phasmophobia Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the different difficulty levels in Phasmophobia. Looking for something particular? Click the links below to jump to... Difficulty Overview. Phasmophobia has four different difficulty levels to choose from: Amateur, Intermediate, Professional and Nightmare....
Ember Twin: Escape Pod 2 - Outer Wilds Gameplay Walkthrough

Next up on Ember Twin for our Outer Wilds walkthrough, we find the Escape Pod 2 and begin to learn its true origin within the Entrance to The Sunless City. 00:00 - Intro 00:05 - Escape Pod 2 00:22 - Entering The Entrance To The Sunless City 02:58 - Entrance To The Sunless City 05:55 - Anglerfish Corpse For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
Xbox Games With Gold for November 2021 Announced

Microsoft has revealed the Games With Gold lineup for next month. The lineup includes Moving Out, Kingdom Two Crowns, Rocket Knight, and Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes. Moving Out is a wacky co-op game that takes cues from Overcooked. However, instead of cooking crazy dishes, you're moving furniture out of homes. In our Moving Out review, we said, "Provided you’ve got at least one friend in tow to share the load and the laughs, Moving Out is an absolute blast."
KungFu Kickball - Release Date Trailer

The team-based sports platform fighter, KungFu Kickball, launches on December 2, 2021 with crossplay on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, as well as PC and Mac via Steam and the Mac App Store. Dart headfirst into an action-packed arena fusing intense martial arts with high-speed competition. Face rival squads, performing epic leaps, stunning steals, and powerful kicks to launch a kickball at the opposing team's bell. Strategize offensive and defensive plays to outsmart challengers and bring them to their knees with each glorious ring. Tag in one of five fighters, all with individual kicking styles, and compete on six different stages. Weave through defenders with the agile Monk, strike from behind with the ever-dangerous Assassin, or put a hurt on the competition with the hard-hitting Monkey King. Master every angle and bounce with strikes, blocks, and headbutts against the ball and enemy teams.
The Attlerock: Lunar Lookout - Outer Wilds Gameplay Walkthrough

Next on our Outer Wilds gameplay walkthrough we're taken to The Attlerock where we can find the Lunar Lookout. We'll find Esker's Signalscope log along with a mysterious crater! 00:00 - Intro 00:40 - Esker's Signalscope Log 01:32 - Crater Recording For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
How to Play Online - All Online Modes

Top Contributors: Casey DeFreitas, Wiki_Creation_Bot. Mario Party Superstars features various online modes allowing you to play the classic Mario Party mode with friends or with others with online matchmaking, or compete against others online in a variety of challenges. This guide covers how to play online multiplayer in Mario Party Superstars, how it works, and every online mode.
