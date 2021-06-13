Cancel
Rangers' Jason Martin: Smashes first career home run

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Martin went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 12-1 victory against the Dodgers on Saturday. Martin entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh and flew out before lacing an RBI single in the eighth and pulling a two-run homer to right in the ninth for his first career big fly. Martin is clearly a reserve but could see a bump in playing time in the coming weeks if Texas deems him a long-term piece.

