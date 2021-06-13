Rangers' Jason Martin: Smashes first career home run

The Texas Rangers have recalled infielder Andy Ibanez from AAA Round Rock. To clear a spot for him on the active roster, the Rangers optioned Jason Martin to AAA Round Rock. Ibanez was up for a period of time in May, but didn’t hit in his limited opportunity, slashing .143/.174/.190 in 23 plate appearances. He has put up a 1058 OPS in 117 plate appearances for Round Rock, though, and per the beats, manager Chris Woodward said the 28 year old would be getting regular time at 1B, 2B and 3B. The promotion of Ibanez gives the team a chance to evaluate him against major league pitching, and it would also seem to potentially impact Nate Lowe and Nick Solak, along with Brock Holt and Charlie Culberson.