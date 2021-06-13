Twins' Jose Berrios: Fans eight in win Saturday

Robles (2-2) earned the win in relief Thursday against the Yankees after pitching a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Robles, who recently entered the late-inning mix but hasn't been able to steal the closer job completely away from Taylor Rogers, delivered a strong outing while pitching the top of the ninth, as he came away unscathed despite facing Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton. He picked up the win when the Twins rallied in the bottom of the ninth. Even though Robles continues to evidence command issues on a regular basis, he's settled in of late and hasn't given up an earned run in any of his last five outings.