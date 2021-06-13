Cancel
Baseball

Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Swipes three bags

 10 days ago

Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs, an RBI and three stolen bases Saturday in the Rangers' 12-1 win over the Dodgers. Kiner-Falefa was Texas' catalyst in the game, singling and stealing second and third in the first, reaching via error then stealing second and scoring in the third, and doubling and scoring in the seventh, hitting a sacrifice fly in the eighth, and singling in the ninth. He's now recorded a hit in all 10 June games and the three steals bring his season total to 14, second most in the majors behind Whit Merrifield.

