Twins' Taylor Rogers: Notches sixth save

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Rogers secured the save Saturday, pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out two in the win over the Astros. Rogers retired the side to record his sixth save of the season, giving him the most saves on the team. He has been a part of the closing committee for the Twins that sees him and Hansel Robles switching off in save opportunities. The 30-year-old has a 3.04 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP with 37 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.

www.cbssports.com
