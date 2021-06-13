Florida recovering from $54.5M shortfall amid pandemic

As shown in a recent report of Florida’s Trial Court Budget Commission, the number of circuit civil jury trials expected to be delayed by the pandemic is 770 through the end of 2021. Additionally, one of the consequences of the moratorium on evictions has been landlords holding back on filing eviction cases until the moratorium is lifted. As the moratorium is expected to end on June 30, the courts are expecting a surge in eviction filings to follow. With such a largely anticipated backlog, the Florida Supreme Court has been actively considering ways to refine and strengthen the temporary remedial measures adopted in March 2020. To that end, on the anniversary of the governor’s declaration of a public health emergency in the state of Florida, Chief Justice Charles T. Canady issued the latest in a stream of administrative orders aimed at mitigating the impact of the pandemic while keeping Florida’s courts operating to the fullest extent safely possible. The new order provides guidance and sets new requirements related to efforts to maintain and maximize judicial workflow—now largely accomplished by remote means—during the phased re-opening of Florida’s courts to in-person proceedings. For those of us embroiled in civil litigation (whether as counsel or parties), there are several important takeaways from the new order.