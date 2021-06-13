Cancel
Florida recovering from $54.5M shortfall amid pandemic

By Mark Long The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s athletic department had a $54.5 million shortfall during the 2020-21 fiscal year because of the coronavirus pandemic, significant financial losses the Gators were able to weather with a supplement from the Southeastern Conference and a sizeable reserve. The University Athletic Association released its annual budget summary...

