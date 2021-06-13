Kids experiencing grief find support at Camp Hope

Balentine

The words “unmask your feelings” were printed on every nametag and served as the theme for Camp Hope on Thursday. Not only were the kids mask-free, but they were free to express their feelings through crafts, games and journaling.

Camp Hope is a one-day camp hosted annually by Hospice of the Valley for children who have lost loved ones. After the 2020 event was organized online because of the pandemic, the camp returned to an in-person format this year at Point Mallard.

“We just talk about their feelings and how to deal with them and how to cope with them in a positive manner and not handle them in a negative way,” Children’s Bereavement Coordinator Brandy VanMeter said.

One of the campers, Calvin Balentine, has learned the importance of expressing his feelings and talking about his loss. He stressed the importance of community and even crying when you need to.

“Grief is not something you want to hide. I don’t want to hide that,” Balentine said.

The 8-year-old lost his father to a fall in August and has been struggling with guilt since. Each child was assigned a buddy to connect to and spend the day with. His buddy, Alex Lalisan, helped him realize that his father’s fate was not his fault.

Lalisan’s own mother was killed in a car accident when he was 11 years old, so he understands what Balentine is going through.

“When that happened for me, I didn’t have anyone to help me grieve and go through the coping process with, so to have an opportunity like this to help kids like Calvin who have experienced loss at such a young age is really refreshing and it’s nice to give back,” Lalisan said.

The camp offered many activities that encourage dialogue about loss, including several arts and crafts.

Oaklan Tubbs, who lost his grandfather, visited every crafts table and even went to the bracelet table twice to make one for his mother. But the sand craft was his favorite, and despite his meekness, he showed off his creation to the volunteers at the craft table.

Ronnie Bullard, 70, brought his horses, pony and goat to the camp as he has for the last 12 years. A retired pastor and Vietnam veteran, Bullard has been raising animals since he was 9 years old.

Both the volunteers and campers were able to ride the horses and pet the pony and goat. The children broke into huge grins with wide eyes as soon as they rounded the corner to the horse pen.

“There’s a bond between horses and children, and it does me a lot of good, too,” Bullard said.

VanMeter's journey

The camp was coordinated this year by VanMeter and appeared to run smoothly despite the threat of rain.

“She’s new, but nobody who’s been in this position has had more personal experience and professionalism together,” Hospice of the Valley Bereavement Manager Brad Eades said.

VanMeter was appointed to her position by Eades in September and has loved the job.

“It has been the biggest blessing for me to be a part of this and to be with the kids and hear their stories,” VanMeter said.

Hospice of the Valley has several programs for those who have lost loved ones. One of those programs is the Friend-to-Friend program for the school system. VanMeter goes around to schools in the area to counsel kids biweekly.

“We just hope that when they come into our program that we can educate them and support them through those really hard times, and then as they get older, when something traumatic happens they’ll know how to deal with it in a positive way,” VanMeter said.

The loss of her husband seven years ago after a long battle with cancer introduced VanMeter to Hospice of the Valley. In the final two months of his life, they had to enlist the help of hospice despite VanMeter’s reluctance. She said her doubts were immediately resolved by their treatment of her family.

“They were phenomenal. They could not have been kinder, sweeter, and more loving,” VanMeter said.

Eades encouraged Van Meter to get involved in their free bereavement counseling for weeks. She finally gave in and said that Eades helped to “put her back together.”

“I was able to say things and do things that I wanted to do and not feel judged,” VanMeter said.

Years later, VanMeter was offered her position and has been utilizing the skills that Eades taught her.

“My goal for them is to be able to express freely and not feel ashamed and for them to be able to cope with it as they get older,” VanMeter said.

Sympathetic volunteers

The 28 campers spent the day surrounded by volunteers who could relate to their loss. One of those volunteers was Charlene Leblanc, who recently moved to Decatur from Houston, Texas. This was her first year with Hospice of the Valley, but she has been volunteering for years.

“It’s close to my heart because I have family members in hospice,” Leblanc said. “It’s what keeps me going.”

The camp was designed to help the kids, but the volunteers reaped benefits from the camp as well. Many of them have suffered a loss of their own and are still coping with their emotions years or even decades later.

“You don’t realize how much you hold back in your emotions, and sometimes kids can ask the hardest questions that make you dig deep in how you’re feeling yourself,” Lalisan said.

As much as the camp was about grief and healing, it didn't have a somber atmosphere. The kids and volunteers alike had smiles on their faces despite the heat and humidity. Their loss has caused them great pain, but it has not taken their joy.

“At the end of the day, death doesn’t define who we are, but it does change us,” VanMeter said.