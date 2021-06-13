Cancel
Athens, AL

Calhoun tuition stays flat this fall, Athens State on-campus, online students pay same tuition rate, more fees

By Marian Accardi Staff Writer
 10 days ago

The cost of Athens State University in-person undergraduate classes will go up 17.5% this fall under a tuition and fee structure that's identical for online and traditional students, while Calhoun Community College and other community colleges in the state are keeping their tuition flat.

“Calhoun Community College students will not see an increase in tuition this fall,” said spokesman Wes Torain. “In fact, the Alabama Community College System implemented a freeze on tuition for all of the state’s 24 community colleges.” Chancellor Jimmy Baker made that announcement earlier this year.

“Tuition this fall is $123 per credit hour,” Torain said. “In other words, tuition for one three-hour class is $369.”

Athens State’s board of trustees last month approved a restructured tuition and fee schedule for the 2021-22 academic year with a single-rate structure for both traditional in-person instruction and non-traditional learning, which includes online and blended instruction.

Athens State spokesman Chris Latham said the plan will give students “the most flexibility to choose classes that fit their schedules.” The university said its tuition cost remains the lowest of all public state institutions in the state.

The new tuition rate for Athens State for the fall semester will be $225 per undergraduate credit hour for in-state students for traditional and non-traditional courses and $325 per graduate credit hour for traditional and non-traditional classes. The board also approved an increase in the technology fee assessed per credit hour, from $50 to $75, and a new student activities fee of $1 per credit hour. An existing bond surety fee is $1 per credit hour.

Athens State’s tuition for 2020-21, which was unchanged from the previous year, was undergraduate traditional, $206 per credit hour; undergraduate non-traditional, $246 per credit hour; and traditional and non-traditional graduate, $289 per credit hour.

Thus, traditional undergraduate courses with a rate of $257 per hour for tuition and fees in 2020-21 will be $302 per hour in the coming academic year, a 17.5% increase. The non-traditional undergraduate tuition and fees will increase from $297 to $302 per hour, a 1.68% increase.

University data shows that 81.9% of students took all distance learning/blended courses in fall 2020, compared to 67.9% in fall 2019. Also, the percentage of students taking some distance learning/blended courses grew from 91.7% in fall 2019 to 96% in fall 2020.

Latham attributed the higher percentage to students choosing online courses and the university offering more courses with a hybrid format that allows them to attend classes in-person but to go online if needed.

Latham said the technology fee supports Blackboard, the online platform used by the university.

Athens State's fall semester starts Aug. 16, and Calhoun's full and short sessions this fall begin Aug. 18.

COVID protocols

Regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, masks and facial coverings have not been mandatory at Athens State since May 3, but in classroom and group spaces, the expectations for wearing a mask will be governed by the faculty or staff member, in collaboration with the students and others involved. Masks may be required at larger events.

Social distancing continues to be encouraged, and classrooms will remain configured to reflect social distancing guidelines.

Updated guidelines should be released in early or mid-July, according to Latham.

"Masks are strongly encouraged for the summer semester" at Calhoun, Torain said. "We will meet later in the summer to decide our guidance for the fall semester."

