LEGO Marvel Collectible Minifigures (71031) Rumored Details

This item cannot ship to certain locations outside the United States. Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. LEGO 76172 Marvel Super Heroes Spider-Man and Sandman Showdown is a super-fun, super-quality playset for budding superheroes. Designed especially for ages 4 and up, it encourages shared play and delivers developmental benefits. The best start for growing minds Surprise a young superhero with this LEGO 4+ set and introduce them to non-stop imaginative fun. A special Starter Brick chassis helps youngsters get started and discover the joy of constructing something by myself. The included simple guide to building and playing helps them (and their grown-up helpers) develop creative construction skills. For more building fun, the downloadable LEGO Building Instructions app includes digital Instructions PLUS, which allows kids to zoom, rotate and visualize their playset as they build. Fun for all the family, a LEGO 4+ playset is a treat for toddlers and parents alike. While adults pass on their construction skills, they share precious developmental milestones with their budding builder. The LEGO 76172 Marvel Super Heroes Spider-Man and Sandman Showdown includes 45 pieces. Ages 4 and up.