Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Learn to digest without sourness

By Darlene Stern For Agri-View
agupdate.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth the prophet Ezekiel in the Old Testament and the apostle John in the book of Revelation are handed scrolls to eat. Each scroll represents the Word of God. It’s sweet to the taste, like honey; both Ezekiel and John confirm that. But John is cautioned that once that scroll he’d eaten hit his stomach it would become sour or bitter.

www.agupdate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Of God
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionbitchute.com

The Bibles mark of the beast

In the bible, the prophecy of the mark of the beast can be found in the book of Revelation, Chapter 13. Here is a link to a page filled with the latest RFID microchip news…
ReligionLockhaven Express

Bible Digest

“And Samuel said, Has the LORD as great delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices, as in obeying the voice of the LORD? Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice, and to listen than the fat of rams.” (1 Samuel 15:22 AKJV) The Lord is looking for our obedience to Him....
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Jesus knows your name

Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. “... So they called to the blind man, ‘Cheer up! On your feet! He’s calling you.’ Throwing his cloak aside, he jumped to his feet and came to Jesus. ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ Jesus asked him. The blind man said, ‘Rabbi, I want to see.’ ‘Go,’ said Jesus, ‘your faith has healed you.’ Immediately he received his sight and followed Jesus along the road.” (Mark 10:49-52)
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
Food & Drinkstarynstastingtable.com

Rhubarb Sour

A refreshing summer sipper. This Rhubarb Gin Fizz is perfect for the patio. It's tart, botanical with a little fizz. Take a look at my Rhubarb Shrub recipe to take your cocktail game up a notch. It's delicious to mix with water for a non-alcoholic beverage. Prep Time 5 mins...
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Double Minded

“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things become new.”-2 Corinthians 5:17. Let go of past mistakes, burdens and matters that bind you. Know that when you exchange your will for God’s will, you are instantly changed! Stop deceiving yourself into thinking that you can continue to live the same lifestyle (unchanging thoughts, attitudes, and behaviors) and say you are of Christ:
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Changed Behavior – John 4:1-30

Being just sorry for sin is not enough. Repentance demands a change of mind and heart that results in changed behavior. When is the last time you’ve repented and confessed your sins?. When is the last time you’ve told someone about the Messiah?. Personal Mission Statement: That in order to...
Religionkcbi.org

The One Thing We Can’t Live Without

It’s been said that we can live without just about anything. If we really think about it, the list of things we have to have to survive is not too terribly long, but one that that we absolutely have to have is hope. One of the things that I love about the hope that we have in Jesus Christ is that it is a living hope. It’s a hope with a pulse. It’s a hope with a heartbeat. It’s a hope with flesh and blood because it’s a hope that came to the Earth over 2000 years ago.
Religiontrinitymarinette.com

Bible Reading & Commentary for the Week June 21 – June 26, 2021

28 — In an Assyrian obelisk (a 4-sided pillar tapering as it rises), an Assyrian king is pictured holding ropes attached to rings in the noses of 4 of his enemies. God foretold that same thing would happen to Sennacherib. Read the terrifying fulfillment to that prophecy in vv. 35-37.
Religionpodpoint.com

You Are Redeemed and Set Apart -Podcast 174

All God's children who are forgiven of their sins through the shed blood of Jesus Christ are redeemed and set apart. They are redeemed from eternal spiritual death to eternal spiritual life with God. They are redeemed from sickness and disease. They are redeemed from the burden of guilt and shame. They are redeemed from lack and material poverty. They are able to possess God's richest blessings through faith in God's word and being obedient to the directions of the Holy Spirit. Redemption is a complete regeneration of a person's spirit so that they are new creations in Christ. Old things are passed away; all things are become new.
Religionchurchofchristborger.com

7 Lessons for FATHERS

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 19.5 million children, more than 1 in 4, live without a father in the home. Source: U.S. Census Bureau. (2018). Living arrangements of children under 18 years old: 1960 to present. Those are troubling numbers. FATHERS are vital to any society, but what can...
Religionchurchleaders.com

Church Stewardship Ideas – 4 Mistakes Churches Make

As we seek to cast a vision for real generosity, we need to first begin by asking ourselves if what we are doing is working. Are we treating the symptoms or addressing the heart? Are we engaging people in the conversation or pointing a finger at them? Some communities are more open than others to talking about generosity. Change can be hard. Evaluate where you are honestly, and consider these church stewardship ideas. Then take the next faithful step toward teaching your church how to be more generous.
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Comfort of Christ in the Bible

⁣Christ promised us comfort in peace when he comes again. Those in the new and old testament were to be given his peace and comfort in the messianic age. Matthew 11:28-29 - Come unto me, all [ye] that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. 2...
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Give each day to God

Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. We can only live each day in its time frame. Yesterday, with its ups and downs, has passed, never to return. Tomorrow is a vision of hope not yet on the horizon. Today is the day the Lord has given us. Let's be the best soldier we can for Him while the day passes into yesterday.
Religionutmost.org

The Ministry Of The Interior

By what right do we become “a royal priesthood”? By the right of the Atonement. Are we prepared to leave ourselves resolutely alone and to launch out into the priestly work of prayer? The continual grubbing on the inside to see whether we are what we ought to be generates a self-centred, morbid type of Christianity, not the robust, simple life of the child of God. Until we get into a right relationship to God, it is a case of hanging on by the skin of our teeth, and we say — “What a wonderful victory I have got!” There is nothing indicative of the miracle of Redemption in that. Launch out in reckless belief that the Redemption is complete, and then bother no more about yourself, but begin to do as Jesus Christ said — pray for the friend who comes to you at midnight, pray for the saints, pray for all men. Pray on the realisation that you are only perfect in Christ Jesus, not on this plea — “O Lord, I have done my best, please hear me.”
Religionlynnlacher.com

That is Grace

—Now may the God of peace Himself sanctify [set apart] you completely; and may your whole spirit, soul, and body be preserved blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. —1 Thessalonians 5:23. I am created in three parts: spirit, soul (mind), and body. I have been set apart...
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
Religionrrumc.org

Reflections By Rev. Dan Bogre

As I put this article together, we just announced last Sunday that we are no longer requiring masks. We also announced that starting Sunday, July 4, all the social distancing markers will be coming down and we will be welcoming the parking lot service back into our Chapel at 8:30am every Sunday morning.
Religionutmost.org

The Ministry of the Inner Life

By what right have we become “a royal priesthood”? It is by the right of the atonement by the Cross of Christ that this has been accomplished. Are we prepared to purposely disregard ourselves and to launch out into the priestly work of prayer? The continual inner-searching we do in an effort to see if we are what we ought to be generates a self-centered, sickly type of Christianity, not the vigorous and simple life of a child of God. Until we get into this right and proper relationship with God, it is simply a case of our “hanging on by the skin of our teeth,” although we say, “What a wonderful victory I have!” Yet there is nothing at all in that which indicates the miracle of redemption. Launch out in reckless, unrestrained belief that the redemption is complete. Then don’t worry anymore about yourself, but begin to do as Jesus Christ has said, in essence, “Pray for the friend who comes to you at midnight, pray for the saints of God, and pray for all men.” Pray with the realization that you are perfect only in Christ Jesus, not on the basis of this argument: “Oh, Lord, I have done my best; please hear me now.”