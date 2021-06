With Torkelson and Dingler moving up to AA, I sort of wonder if Lakeland Flying Tiger players are at all in line for a promotion to the Whitecaps. Gage Workman was 2-2 plus two walks as the only player getting a hit tonight. I have heard he's had a high strike-out rate, but is also consistently maintaining a top 10-15 stat mix across all of the stats - BA, OBP, OPS, Slugging Pct, as well as second in the league in stolen bases. Since he's 21 he's not the youngest prospect at low A, which has 19 and 20 year olds, and likely will see some 18 year olds after the June entry draft. Ideally, the Tigers' management thinks he's maybe ready to make a move to High A to keep the progression going.