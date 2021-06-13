Cancel
Chicago, IL

Freedom and the flag

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
I would love to respond to the article from Les Janes of Palatine in the article "Putting up the flag on Memorial Day." I, too, remember my dad putting up the flag at our home in Chicago many times during the years. My dad fought in World War II at the Battle of the Bulge, where he was wounded. He never really wanted to talk about his experiences, but I knew it deeply affected him. I am just asking people to put up their flags especially on this 4th of July and to thank all the servicemen and women who fought for the freedoms we hold so dear today. Thank you to all the veterans living and deceased and especially a big hug to my dad. I wish he were here today so we could hug him in person. Have a Happy 4th of July and stay safe.

