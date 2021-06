The Dallas Cowboys have been hard at work this week during their minicamp in preparation of the 2021 season. It has been a positive to see Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, La’el Collins, and other players who were lost for portions of last season doing even the most mild level of activities. But it is still only June which means there are about six more weeks until things get going for real when training camp arrives. It is believed that the Cowboys will return to Oxnard, California for camp, although that remains to be officially announced.