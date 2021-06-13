Watermelon Lemonade Recipe: ​Watermelon + Lemonade = Nothing Better on a Hot Summer Day

· Modified: Jun 6, 2021 by Sandra · This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases with no additional cost to you. Who doesn't love fresh watermelon in the summer? I know I do! I can't think of a better way to enjoy watermelon for breakfast than in this tasty and refreshing watermelon banana smoothie! Just look at that beautiful color. Yes! It's just as good as this tropical smoothie bowl, and if you haven't tried that one yet, you might want to try it next!