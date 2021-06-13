Watermelon Lemonade Recipe: Watermelon + Lemonade = Nothing Better on a Hot Summer Day
"Here’s a fun fact: watermelon is 92 percent water, which means it can help keep you hydrated and feeling full between meals. It also can aid in digestion," says Rachel Maser, mom of four and founder/creator of the clean eating blog, Clean Food Crush®. "Always use freshly squeezed lemon/lime juice from an actual fresh lemon/lime. Bottled lemon juice from the store will give your lemonade a strange metallic or overly acidic taste."30seconds.com