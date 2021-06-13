Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bolton, MA

Students at Bolton's Florence Sawyer School recognized as Math Olympians

telegram.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOLTON - Several students from Florence Sawyer School were among the nearly 160,000 students worldwide to participate this year in the Math Olympiad Program. They participated in a series of five monthly contests of five problems each, from November to March, as well as weekly practice sessions under the supervision and coaching of Karen Walsh Fortin. She coached the children to solve unusual and difficult problems and to think creatively. All 50 states had students participate this year, as well as 29 other countries.

www.telegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Florence, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Hart
Person
William Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Olympians#Florence Sawyer School#The Math Olympiad Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.