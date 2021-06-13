Students at Bolton's Florence Sawyer School recognized as Math Olympians

BOLTON - Several students from Florence Sawyer School were among the nearly 160,000 students worldwide to participate this year in the Math Olympiad Program. They participated in a series of five monthly contests of five problems each, from November to March, as well as weekly practice sessions under the supervision and coaching of Karen Walsh Fortin. She coached the children to solve unusual and difficult problems and to think creatively. All 50 states had students participate this year, as well as 29 other countries.