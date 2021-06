Cloud-based game streaming hasn’t been making headlines of late unless you count the negative press that Google Stadia has been getting. In fact, the latest game streaming news once again puts Stadia at a disadvantage, even if it isn’t about Google’s service at all. Microsoft let it be known almost in passing that its Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming will be rolling out to web browsers in the next few weeks. That includes Safari, which will become Xbox Cloud Gaming’s gate pass into iPhones and iPads, something Stadia has yet to achieve.