Brawl Stars has become many a mobile gamer’s favourite EE mobile game to play since its release in 2018, and the continuous new content updates and new features added in by Supercell have played a big part in this rise in popularity: as such, Supercell sees no reason to stop rolling out fresh new content for the game, as is apparent from their Jurassic Splash update that came out on the 15th of June. In this article, we will be taking a look at all of the new content that was added to the game, including two new Brawlers, Buzz and Griff. Right, let’s get into it.