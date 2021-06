Skull Town is finally coming back to Apex Legends!. Apex Legends was first released on 4th February 2019 and the original map was called Kings Canyon. Since the release of this map, there have been some changes made, with Leviathans first attacking the map and making some changes to the map to them being moved to the water in later seasons. In Season 5, major changes were made to the map due to the actions of Loba and the Syndicate, one of which was Skull Town falling.