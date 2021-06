‘Inflation is more stubborn/endemic in markets than perhaps we thought early on in 2021’. There’s no doubt that inflation is the bogeyman spooking global markets at the moment, and this poses two key questions for investors. The first is whether it is transitory or whether it will turn out to be more embedded in the system than it has been for many years. The second is whether the higher numbers will cause central banks to freak out and raise interest rates faster and higher than they currently intend.