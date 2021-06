Funding for two state offices in Wrangell shuttered by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes has been restored in the state operating budget. But there’s increased uncertainty statewide after Gov. Dunleavy said Thursday that the budget was defective because there weren’t enough votes for it to take effect July 1. State workers are receiving layoff notices that could take effect if the Legislature doesn’t sort it out before the end of the month.