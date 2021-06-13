NM should charge ahead with clean car standards

This month, federal scientists published new data on what “normal” now means when it comes to New Mexico’s climate. The results come as no surprise: “normal” is anything but. Temperatures in the Albuquerque-Santa Fe region over the last 30 years were a full two degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the 20th-century average. That’s a major reason why more than 96% of the state is suffering from severe drought and why our fire seasons are starting earlier and getting worse.