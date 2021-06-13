Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Unseen Roman baths set to be unveiled in autumn

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParts of a Roman spa complex unseen for hundreds of years are being unveiled in a new visitor attraction. The Bath Archway Project will bring the area to life with projections and sounds showing what the Roman spa experience was like. The free exhibit will be based underneath a new...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Infrastructure#The Bath Archway Project#Bath#The World Heritage Centre#Beard#Bbc West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
Related
LifestyleThe Guardian

Eastbourne’s arty new hotel marks it out as a seaside town on the up

The once-staid East Sussex resort now has a lively bar scene and a cool new place to stay, as well as the striking Towner gallery and those soaring white cliffs. The airy restaurant-cum-reception of Eastbourne’s newest hotel, Port, has blush pink walls hung with local art above mid-century modern furniture, and is filled with the clatter of sharing plates being passed around. Sitting here, I find it hard to imagine how this boutique newcomer could provoke any controversy.
LifestyleBBC

Manchester viaduct to be turned into New York-style urban park

A Manchester viaduct which has been out of use for 50 years is to be turned into a New York-style urban park. Grade II listed Castlefield Viaduct, built in 1892, will open next summer as a temporary National Trust park to test ideas for its long-term future. The viaduct could...
LifestylePosted by
geekspin

LEGO unveils a typewriter set with moving keys and carriage

If you’re a fan of all things vintage, then you’ll probably like this new LEGO set that looks like a classic typewriter from the 1950s. The 2079-piece typewriter model was designed by LEGO fan Steve Guinness from Chester, U.K. Guinness submitted his concept to the LEGO Ideas platform, where fans around the world can pitch their ideas for a LEGO set. After gaining more than 10,000 votes from the public, Guinness’ winning concept was improved by the LEGO Ideas team and ultimately turned it into reality.
SciencePosted by
RealHartford

Forest Bathing

After hearing the expression “forest bathing” more than twice and cringing each time, I looked up what was meant by it, and wondered if it would not be more accurate to call it “forest being.” It’s not hiking or exerting lots of energy– just being in the woods and enjoying it.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

15390 Autumn Lane

YES, 6 bedrooms! 3,392 Total finished square feet of living space. Welcome to your perfect home that sits on a prime cul de sac lot backing to woods and trees and a creek behind the fence. This home has had many updates and upgrades. Fully redesigned custom gourmet kitchen, primary bathroom. This home has newer energy efficient windows, roof, and HVAC system. It is move in ready! Large deck backs to trees and the recently landscaped/hardscaped back yard is perfect for entertaining. Possible main floor bedroom w/closet if needed, or perfect as a den or home office. Lots of room continues in the walk out basement w/full bathroom and bedroom down there. Extra dedicated room for office/den/craft room as well! In the back of the house is a walk in storage area equipped with 220v electric panel perfect for work or hobby shop! Walking distance to Henderson Elementary, an award winning Children's Engineering (STEM) school and Lake Montclair with 3 beaches. Golf, pool, and tennis memberships available. Close to bus and commuter lines and lots.
MLSanncarrrealestate.com

6213 Autumn Wood Circle

Need space? This is the perfect home for a large family, boasting 6 good size bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and plenty of space outside to play and entertain!. Listing information © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information System. © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems. All rights reserved. IDX information...
EntertainmentLook At What I Made

Sophie’s Autumn Dream

Ooooh, Sophie’s Autumn Dream makes my insides go all fuzzy. The original (Summer) version was bright and bold – fierce and ‘focus on me’. Sophie’s Winter Dream was elegant and calming – a ballerina with perfect posture. Sophie’s Spring Dream is full of joy – skipping and twirling and giggling. This Autumn version… it feels earthy and grounded – wisdom and a comforting embrace. It is a quiet celebration of rich tones and soothing colours.
Real Estatepontevedrafocus.com

6347 Autumn Berry Cir

This end unit townhome in the gated community of Hawthorn offers a private lifestyle without the maintenance of a single family home. This 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has an open floor plan for entertaining and plenty of room to grow. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened patio or wrap around front porch! The kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances that make meal time quick and easy! This home offers easy access to major highways as well as many restaurants and shopping options nearby. All information pertaining to the property is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information to be verified by the Buyer.
Gamblingluxurylaunches.com

From exuberant shopping complexes to Roman-style baths: The facilities at these travel destinations will make you feel like royalty

The gaming industry continues to grow every day. You have tons of establishments to choose from, with new casinos opening every day. Of course, some places go above and beyond expectations. If you’re struggling to decide on which venue is best for you, you’ll be happy to know that Newcasinos.com has taken care of all the hard work for you. It provides in-depth reviews and comparisons between the world’s best online casinos.
Lifestylestereoboard.com

Daliso Chaponda at Bath Komedia

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Daliso Chaponda events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Bath's Komedia for this Daliso Chaponda show. Book Your Stay Today!
irvinetimes.com

People going to Stonehenge for solstice ‘disappointing’, says English Heritage

English Heritage has said it is “disappointing” that hundreds of people disregarded advice not to travel to Stonehenge to mark the Summer Solstice. More than 200,000 people from around the world tuned in to a live-stream of the ancient monument, which was officially closed to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Travelbradtguides.com

Yorkshire Dales (Slow Travel)

Special offer: Enjoy 10% off this title - exclusively on bradtguides.com!. This new, thoroughly updated edition of Yorkshire Dales, part of Bradt’s series of distinctive ‘Slow’ guides to local UK regions, remains the most comprehensive guide to the area and covers the whole of the recently extended Yorkshire Dales National Park and Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty as well as some ‘slow’ and historic towns and villages just outside the boundaries.
Clarkston, WALewiston Morning Tribune

BATHING BEACH OPENS

The Clarkston beach will be officially opened about the middle of this week, the water now being in fair condition for bathing purposes, according to an announcement yesterday by Manager Harold Fountain, who has just returned from the state university at Seattle. There will be many changes made to improve the facilities for bathing, such as covered buildings for the concession, checking and dressing rooms for the men and women. The building for the women will be partitioned off into individual dressing rooms which will be a big improvement over the former system.
Artsantiquestradegazette.com

Battersea decorative fair returns this autumn

The new dates are September 28-October 3. More than 150 exhibitors will take part in the autumn fair and tickets will be released shortly. The event, previously held three times a year, had to postpone and cancel planned fairs due to the various lockdowns during the pandemic and instead held virtual events and auctions.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

175 Autumn Falls Dr

Nice end unit. Updated flooring, Private courtyard. Loan and interest only. Taxes and insurance not included. Based on information submitted to the MLS GRID as of June 11, 2021 6:45 PM EST. All data is obtained from various sources and may not have been verified by broker or MLS GRID. Supplied Open House Information is subject to change without notice. All information should be independently reviewed and verified for accuracy. Properties may or may not be listed by the office/agent presenting the information.
EconomyBBC

Bristol Temple Island £350m hotel and homes plan agreed with council

A firm has agreed to invest £350m to build hundreds of homes in Bristol on land previously earmarked for an arena. The development, next to Bristol Temple Meads railway station, has been at the centre of a political wrangle for a number of years. Temple Island had originally included plans...
Lifestylegranthshala.com

Exploring Greece’s Unseen Corners

In 2016, attracted by the smell of Easter cookies, I entered a small bakery in the village of Olympos on the Greek island of Karpathos. The owner, a woman named Kaliop, was wearing what looked to me like a traditional dress. After chatting for a minute or two, I asked...