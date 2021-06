State milk prices may finally be returning to normal following wild fluctuations due to the health pandemic. There’s a reason milk prices varied so greatly — geography. The dairy industry is one of the most geographically dispersed sectors when considering all major U.S. agricultural commodity production. The largest five dairy states based on milk production include California, Wisconsin, Idaho, New York, and Texas. Not only do each represent a different geographical area of the nation, these states stretch from the Atlantic Ocean (New York) to the Pacific Ocean (California) and from the Canadian border (Idaho) to the Mexican border (Texas) . . . with Wisconsin being centered in the Midwest.