Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Ole Miss beats Arizona 12-3, stays alive in super regional

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BV86t_0aSnfWBD00

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jacob Gonzalez hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first inning to open the scoring and added a two-run double in the Mississippi’s six-run second and the Rebels beat Arizona 12-3 on Saturday night to avoid elimination from the best-of-3 Oxford Super Regional.

Ole Miss (45-21), which dropped a 9-3 decision to Arizona in the series opener, forced a Game 3 on Sunday.

Gonzales, a true freshman, went 3 for 4 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs and Peyton Chatagnier hit a two-run homer to make it 7-0 in the second inning. Doug Nikhazy (12-2) gave up two runs on six hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings and his 12 wins are a single-season program record. The junior has 142 strikeouts this season, the second-highest total in Ole Miss history. Lance Lynn struck out 146 batters for the Rebels in 2007.

Donta Williams went 2 for 4 with a solo shot in the top of the seventh inning for Arizona (44-16). Bullard and Holgate hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth.

Hayden Hurst went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Ole Miss.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Ole Miss#Ap#Rebels#Oxford Super Regional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
Oxford, MSPicayune Item

Ole Miss baseball wins NCAA Oxford Regional

BOX SCORE (XML) | BOX SCORE (PDF) OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss baseball is Super Regional bound. It took a complete team effort, including heroics from Tim Elko, Taylor Broadway and even Doug Nikhazy, but the Rebels fought off a tremendous Southern Miss rally and captured the NCAA Oxford Regional title with a 12-9 victory.
Kokomo, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ole Miss duo drops regional match, gains recognition

Mississinewa’s junior No. 1 doubles tandem of Ella Frantz and Hallie Sullivan put up a strong fight but ultimately had their season end Saturday at the Kokomo Regional in the individual portion of the IHSAA state tourney. Frantz and Sullivan dropped a 6-4, 7-5 decision to juniors Karsyn Engle and...
College Sportschatsports.com

2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament: A look at past Ole Miss baseball super regional appearances

When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one fanbase to experience inordinate amounts of pain, we look to the Ole Miss Rebels in the baseball postseason. Ole Miss has advanced to the College World Series five times in school history (1956, 1964, 1969, 1972 and 2014), meaning that only one of these appearances has come in my lifetime. Fortunately, I remember Ole Miss’ 2014 trip to Omaha rather well because I was like 15 years old at the time, but the Rebels have had an opportunity to punch their ticket to the CWS many, many more times that they have not taken advantage of, especially since the NCAA College Baseball Tournament was expanded in 1999 (I was almost a year old!
Arizona StateSanta Maria Times

Arizona shows off power in 8-3 victory over Ole Miss

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Leadoff hitter Donta Williams went 3-for-5, hitting a home run his first time up and a three-run double his last, and Tony Bullard hit two solo homers and a triple as No. 5 overall seed Arizona showed off its power in rallying for a 9-3 victory over No. 12 seed Mississippi in Game 1 of the Tucson Super Regional on Friday night.
Tucson, AZPosted by
247Sports

Ole Miss turning to Derek Diamond for game one of Tucson Super Regional

Mike Bianco has decided to go with what’s already worked. Ole Miss, just as it did last week in advancing out of its regional, will turn to sophomore right-hander Derek Diamond in game one of the Tucson Super Regional. The No. 12 seed Rebels will face off against five-seed Arizona in a best-of-three series this weekend. The winner will move on to the College World Series.
College Sportschatsports.com

We look back at Ole Miss’ super regional appearances, buckle up folks

Omaha, Ole Miss Rebels baseball, United States Declaration of Independence, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Arizona, Oxford, College World Series, Oklahoma. When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one fanbase to experience inordinate amounts of pain, we look to the Ole Miss Rebels in the baseball postseason.
Tucson, AZchatsports.com

Arizona Baseball headed to CWS with route of Ole Miss

TUCSON, AZ – Following their game two loss, Arizona Baseball responded with a huge, 16-3 win over Ole Miss to advance to the College World Series. It was a hot one in the ‘Ol Southwest’ yesterday, however, the only thing hotter on Sunday evening inside Hi Corbett (aka ‘The Juicebox’) were the bats from Arizona Baseball.
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Long balls lift Arizona past Ole Miss in Game 1

Jun. 12—TUCSON, Ariz. — Ole Miss fans wondering how the ball carried at Hi Corbett Field had their answer by the fifth inning of Game 1 of the Tucson Super Regional. It carried quite well for the home team. No. 5 seed Arizona, fifth in the nation with 128 doubles,...
Fayetteville, AR5newsonline.com

LIVE BLOG: Super Regional Game 3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It all comes down to this. Arkansas and NC State take the field Sunday evening for the final game of the season at Baum-Walker stadium. The winner heads to Omaha, the loser goes home for good. Kevin Kopps, the best relief pitcher in the country, got the...