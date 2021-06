MLB had its first unintended consequence/victim of their crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances to increase their grip and movement on baseballs when Tampa Bay Rays star Tyler Glasnow went down to a partially torn UCL. And though Glasnow himself said that he wasn't blaming his injury on MLB and the leagues desire to reduce the use of these substances, he did take issue to how suddenly it was implemented and, subsequently, how abruptly he had to change his pitching style.