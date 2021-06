I don’t remember exactly when I wrote “The Astronomer’s Wife,” but it was after a particular evening about ten years ago. I was curled up on our couch, trying to decide what we might watch on cable that night when my husband walked into the living room. He beamed a big toothy smile at me, and my heart sank. The smile wasn’t meant for me. He was excited because it was a perfect, clear night for stargazing, a rare occurrence in this part of Florida. He was going out to chart the stars.