He property market is facing the “biggest sales logjam in a decade” ahead of a stamp duty cliff-edge, says property website Rightmove. The threshold at which stamp duty land tax (SDLT) is charged on houses in England and Northern Ireland falls from £500,000 to £250,000 at the end of June. Sales that complete just one day too late will be subject to an extra tax bill of up to £12,500. Buy-to-let landlords and buyers of second homes are also affected. For first-time buyers, the threshold will return to its pre-holiday level of £300,000. Wales will end a holiday on land transaction tax for purchases up to £250,000 on the same date.