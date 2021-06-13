Tupelo putting the pieces together under new regime

New Tupelo coach Robert Green delivers instructions during their summer league game against Belgreen (Ala.) on Thursday at ICC. DILLON BARNES | Daily Journal

FULTON • Robert Green hasn’t had much time with his team, but he’s liking what he’s seen thus far.

Tupelo capped off its second week of summer basketball competition with its new head coach on Thursday afternoon, picking up a pair of blowout wins over Shannon and Belgreen (Ala.) at Itawamba Community College.

“They’re playing fast. They play well together as a team and they appear to really like each other,” said Green of his early impressions. “They look like they’re eager, they want to learn, they want to play, so I’m happy to see that.”

The Golden Wave went 14-7 last season with a loss to Green’s Clinton team in the third round of the playoffs. The goal of getting better to improve upon last season’s results became slightly easier when Tupelo picked up Pontotoc transfer Gavin Shannon, a third-team Daily Journal All-Area selection, over the summer.

Shannon, formerly known as Gavin Brinker, led the Warriors with 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists in his sophomore season, and provides a huge boost to Tupelo’s roster.

Shannon played middle school ball at Tupelo before moving to Pontotoc before his freshman season.

“He’s brought a lot of energy. They are happy to play with him and he’s happy to come here,” Green said. “They are really trying to mesh and give each other space to re-familiarize themselves with each other’s game.”

Shannon’s reintegration into the roster is going as well as expected, thanks in large part to the leadership of rising seniors like point guard Braxton Bishop, Logan Fuller, and junior London Fields.

“It’s not as much them trying to fit each other, it’s been them trying to fit me and what I’m trying to get done,” said Green. “We’ve had several guys step up and leading by committee.”

Now at the halfway point of Green’s first summer with the Wave, he’s not too concerned with the mistakes or things he feels the team needs to work on, but rather is enjoying the transition to his new home, with a new team and a fresh start.

“I’m just enjoying watching them play. We’re mixing it up. Everybody’s getting a chance to show me what they have before I just start trying to set stuff in stone,” said Green. “I’m just enjoying seeing them play and watch them have fun as they learn what I’m trying to do here.”