After 74 years in the business of luxury automobiles, Ferrari just had a major first. On Sunday, the Prancing Horse debuted its first ready-to-wear collection at its famous factory in Maranello, Italy. The seasonless men’s and women’s styles were highlighted primarily in Ferrari red, Scuderia yellow and electric blue. Creative director, Rocco Iannone sought to appeal to younger demographics with a modern approach to trench coats, bomber jackets, parkas and loose-fitting trousers—with most items sporting the Ferrari name or logo. With rubberized and reflective tape accents used throughout the collection, the clothes align, and boldly, with the company’s automotive heritage.