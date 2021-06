Upon leafing through the pages of her first British Vogue, nine-year-old Francesca Hayward was struck by the beauty of the Ralph Lauren ads. “They had a different feel to them and still do,” muses the Royal Ballet principal dancer. Now 28, and having featured on the cover of the magazine’s Forces for Change issue, guest edited by the Duchess of Sussex, Hayward – Frankie to her friends – is still “totally struck” by Ralph Lauren’s simple elegance. When the brand invited her to star in its new Wimbledon campaign, alongside a team of world-class athletes, the young girl inside the prima ballerina squealed.